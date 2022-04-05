Warm and breezy weather develops over the next few days

Tuesday met forecast expectations with generally mild temps and some breeze. The elements for the warm-up start taking shape later tonight.

As a ridge of high pressure builds in over The West more offshore wind will develop, this wind will also sink and compress warming the air. The offshore direction alone will negate the cooling influence of the ocean water temps which are running in the low to mid 50s.

Most coastal and interior valleys are headed into the upper 80s and lower 90s on Wednesday. Thursday will have the same general set-up and temperatures for most look to be several degrees higher than Wednesday.

Friday still features offshore winds to start and I still like most temps away from the beaches to run into the upper 80s to around 90, but by late in the day NW winds develop as a cold front pushes over the area to the north.

More cooling follows into Monday and Tuesday as a deep trough will drop temps into the 50s to mid-60s, after the mini-heat-wave this will be a very noticeable drop. Yesterday's models suggested shower potential but today's models are dry during the cool-down. This seems reasonable because after long offshore events the airmass is usually very dry and either the cold front would have to be very powerful or any system would need to bring available moisture with it to force showers. None of that appears to be likely, I think it is a dry cool-down.