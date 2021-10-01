Warm and dry conditions continue through the weekend

Warm and dry conditions will continue through the weekend, but expect some cooling for coastal areas.

Marine layer clouds will be mostly absent through Friday, but may return to the beaches over the weekend.

A cooling trend is expected early next week.

Early Friday, some weak Santa Ana winds in southern California are expected to slowly track east, relaxing the gradient which drove our gusty north winds at higher elevations. High temperatures are expected to drop only few degrees along the Central Coast.

We stay with light offshore flow through the weekend, so temperatures are expected to remain well above normal.

Marine layer clouds are possible along Central Coast. A slight offshore flow may keep coastal and interior valley temperatures warmer than normal, but may drop 5-10 degrees.

Into Monday as an upper low approaches from the southwest and onshore flow increases, temperatures could drop 5-10 degrees

If marine layer stratus hasn'`t returned over the weekend, it should by Monday in most coastal areas. This will cool off temperatures into next week - bringing back the usual night and morning marine layer for coast and possibly coastal valleys.

