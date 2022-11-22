Warm and dry conditions last through Thanksgiving, next week shifts cooler with a slim chance for rain

Good Morning Central Coast!

For this holiday week eyes are turned to travel and holiday conditions so I'll start there. Mild and warm temperatures will stick around with the only real impacts coming from winds.

Winds from the Northeast will kick off Wednesday and bring canyon winds (under advisory level) to the Central Coast and yet another Santa Ana event to the South. The same mild albeit windy conditions are expected for the hectic travel days either side of Thanksgiving.

Jumping back to todays forecast, there is a little remaining cloud cover that is moving southward and clearing our region this morning. Thankfully there will be little cloud cover aloft and at the surface for the morning commute.

Those freeze and frost advisories we had the past few nights have lifted but we still have several cold nights ahead of us, especially in the interiors.

Highs today will be comfortable in the 70s through the coastal valleys, 60s inland and at the beaches.

The day to day temperature change will be minimal throughout the week with most of us sitting in the low 70's. By Thanksgiving we will be a bit warmer with some added sunshine. This will bring some highs in the upper 70s (even an 80 can't be ruled out) for The holiday and for the hectic travel days surrounding it.

In the extended period, temperatures will stay mostly stagnant until the ridge starts to break down Friday and a small cooling trend begins for the weekend.

Looking even farther out on the horizon there is a very small chance for some rain to end November as a cold front drives through the region. That chance is still too far out to be certain and my hopes are not all that high, but we will continue to update as the system gets closer.

Have a great day Central Coast!