Warm and dry conditions to close the workweek

A ridge of high pressure is building over the Central Coast. This will drive locally gusty night and morning offshore winds, the local winds will likely be strongest from the SLO north coast down to Santa Maria.

It is in this area where some temperatures will be much above average Thursday and likely Friday as well. Some scattered 90s are possible, I'd say the best chance is around SLO while most of the other coastal valleys should hit the 80s with beaches well into the 70s.

Looks like the winds will come back onshore in the afternoon and evening so we should be able to avoid extreme highs.

The ridge does start to flatten as the weekend arrives so a little cooling trend should bring us off the Thursday peaks but very slowly. A more significant drop is likely Monday thru Wednesday of next week.