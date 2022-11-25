Warm and dry once again, cooler as we head into next week

Happy Friday Central Coast!

We has a truly amazing Thanksgiving here on the Central Coast with abundant sunshine and warm temperatures through the daytime hours. Now for Black Friday our pattern is going to shift slightly.

We start that shift with a bit more cloud cover working its way into the region from the North. This will stay as mid to high level cloud cover but may bring in some localized fog.

Lots of warmth and sunshine today, many of the day time highs are sitting in the upper 70's. The next couple of days those highs will back off little by little. The 70's will last through about Saturday but fall more significantly into Monday.

That rain potential we were all crossing our fingers for is becoming more and more unrealistic. At this point models show it shifting north and missing our area. What we will see is a dry cold front, dropping temps into the low 609's to upper 50's. Overnight lows for the interiors going to drop very low during this time period so be prepared.

Have a great day Central Coast!