Warm and dry weather conditions will continue through Sunday, but temperatures are expected to be cooler near the immediate coast with low clouds and fog at night.

Temperatures will start to cool on Monday and that cooling trend will continue through the week. A frontal system may bring rain by Thursday night or Friday.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly clear in the evening with some areas of low clouds and fog. Fog expected to be locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to lower 50s except around 60 in the hills. Northeast winds expected to be around 15 mph after midnight.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County expect areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy skies. Fog expected to be locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. High temperatures ranging from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland. Northeast winds expected at around 15 mph in the morning.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Fog expected to be locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows expected in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the mid to upper 60s in the hills. West winds expected to be around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County it will be partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Fog expected to be locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs expected in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s near the beaches.