Warm and humid air continues to dominate the forecast

Good Morning Central Coast!

As we kick off the new work week we are facing more of the warm humid air that dominated the Central Coast over the weekend. That pattern has been pushed into the region by broad sweeping monsoonal moisture pushing in from the south east.

Visibility for the morning commute will be good overall with a few passing areas of fog but minimal impacts from those areas.

The monsoon moisture is also kicking off some rain as it passes through. As of 4:30am most is in Monterey County but a few pop up storms passes through northern San Luis Obispo county in the overnight hours bringing a shower of very much needed rain.

The few lucky locations to see rain will get some brief showers but they will be limited and pass quickly.

Today highs will be in the mid 90s in the interiors, 70s and low 80s in coastal valleys and 60s at the coasts.

Tuesday a mini ridge is building over the region which will bump temps to near normal or slightly above normal the second half of the week.

For interior areas, that means upper 90's for the extended period. For surrounding coastal valleys temps will be mainly in the mid 70's to low 80's. Beaches will be the coolest throughout the week, sitting mainly in the mid to lower 60's.

