Warm and sunny conditions pair with high surf along the Central Coast

This week is starting off on a bit of a cloudy note today with high clouds pushing in from a decaying cold front across the Central Coast. These clouds made for an absolutely beautiful start to the morning.

If you got any photos of this morning's sunrise or any photo you are particularly proud of we would love to see them! Send them to us using the hashtag #beonksby

As the clouds we have experienced this morning clear offshore winds will take over and warm the whole coast. Some locations will reach into the 70s today with some sunshine by the evening.

Temperatures today will be wonderful with a few high clouds sticking around. Highs tomorrow will move into the 70s with more abundant sunshine! pic.twitter.com/jbOzjZCIuv — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 10, 2022

Aside from the warming temperatures for today we also need to turn attention to the coasts. As of 9am Monday morning all coastal locations in our region are under high surf advisories or beach hazard locations until Wednesday.

This wave energy hasn't quite reached the coast yet but waves cresting between 9'-13' with dangerous rip currents along western beaches and waves cresting 4'-6' along the south coast. Be sure to take extra caution if you go in the water.

Although wave heights right now are low they will increase dramatically in the coming days. This has warranted a High Surf Advisory and a Beach Hazard statement to be issued and will remain in effect through Wednesday evening. Take extra caution if you will be in the water. pic.twitter.com/Rer95KLIqF — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 10, 2022

For the rest of the week, temperatures will rise alongside the sunny skies. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days of the week with many locations reaching the 70s on both days.

Today will start off a bit cloudy but will warm into the 70s in some areas. That warming trend will continue Tuesday and Wednesday with warm conditions. By Friday slightly cooler conditions will move in with more cloud cover. pic.twitter.com/KHINKyRTXf — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 10, 2022

Late this week more cloud cover and cooler temperatures will surge in as a decaying cold front rolls through the region. Unfortunately, that will not bring any rain.

Have a great Monday and a good week ahead Central Coast!