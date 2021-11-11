Warm and windy weather continues

It is strange when this time yesterday I was collecting all the rain reports from our latest splash-and-dash rain event and now I am writing about a significant warming event.

Today started with areas of locally dense low clouds but the sun has come out and the temperatures were already 10 degrees higher than Monday. We will take another temperature leap on Thursday as well as significant offshore winds develop.

There are several wind advisories in place. The advisory for Santa Barbara county will last until midnight where some wind gusts could near 50mph.

The Central Coast will see winds starting to top advisory criteria as early as 8pm and the advisory will last until 8am. The NE winds of 20-30mph will see some localized wind gusts near 45mph. As a result, there will be clear skies and warm temps Thursday. The temporary exception will be the interior valleys where some pockets of early low clouds are likely again but NE winds to 25mph will develop and clean that out as well.

Much of the area will remain above average thru the weekend as a huge ridge of high pressure dominates The West. The ridge weakens early next week and temps will slide back a bit but no additional rain is likely for the next couple of weeks.