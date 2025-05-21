Warm, breezy, and clear skies Wednesday. Onshore flow will lower temps Thursday.

Happy Wednesday, Central Coast! I hope you’ve been enjoying the heatwave this week. Today will be the hottest day this week, but some cooling is in the forecast for Thursday due to onshore flow.

The hot weather we’re experiencing in the area is due to a weak ridge of high pressure that will result in higher daytime highs and clear skies.

Weak offshore flow has warmed up the Central Coast by 10 to 12 degrees on Wednesday.

The beaches have been slightly cooler due to sea breezes.

There will be a coastal eddy that will spin up tonight, and this will likely bring low clouds to most of the beaches south of Point Conception.

The lift from the eddy should lift the marine layer just enough to prevent the threat of dense fog.

On Thursday, onshore flow increases, along with a deeper and more expansive marine layer, which will bring 1 to 3 degrees of cooling to most of the area.

Increasing north-to-south flow across Santa Barbara County will lead to gusty sundowner winds late afternoon Thursday and into the evening.

The very warm conditions and locally gusty winds will bring increased fire danger in grassy areas that have already dried out.

The Heat Advisory that is in effect for North San Luis Obispo County and the interior mountains of Santa Barbara County ends 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

A major cool down is in the forecast for Saturday with lower temps, a deep marine layer, and strong onshore flow.

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties will end up 3 to 5 degrees cooler.

This cooling will bring most beaches and coastal valleys down to a few degrees below normal. The strong onshore flow will bring gusty winds to the Central Coast.

Have a fabulous day, Central Coast! ☀️

-Eddie