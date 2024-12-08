Warm, clear skies before cooler conditions return on Sunday and Monday

Weather headlines:

-Much cooler weather is expected on Sunday and Monday as light onshore flow, low clouds, and locally dense fog return.

-Fire weather concerns will be high with the winds and low humidity.

Detailed forecast:

It was another warm day across the Central Coast on Saturday. However, high temperatures are expected to cool 6-12 degrees on Sunday and Monday as light onshore flow returns. That still keeps most of the area 3-6 degrees above normal.

Along with that shift to light onshore flow, there is a 50-70% chance of a shallow marine layer returning to coastal areas with areas of very dense fog.

Sunday and Monday will be relatively low-impact weather days.

Above the surface, a ridge of high pressure nosed in across Central California on Saturday and provided us with dry and warm conditions for areas away from the coast.

On Saturday night and Sunday, expect increasing high-level clouds to return to the region and on the Central Coast.

There will likely be some increase in night-through-morning low clouds and fog across the coastal plain with neutral or weak onshore gradients.

Temperatures on Sunday will be a few degrees cooler during the day.

Another potentially hazardous Santa Ana wind event is expected in southern California Monday night into Tuesday, creating significant fire weather conditions.

This wind event is maximized with an easterly wind component and very little north component, which typically favors the entire Oxnard, Ventura, and Camarillo plain and through the interior Ventura County valleys.

However, we will not see a significant impact from the wind event but there is a Fire Weather Watch in effect for San Luis Obispo County’s mountains until 10 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10.