Warm conditions and mostly clear skies will continue through Sunday

Happy Friday, Central Coast! We are expecting to see warm conditions in the forecast as we head into this weekend.

We’re experiencing these warm conditions due to a ridge of high pressure building over California through Sunday.

Offshore winds are helping keep the skies clear but are expected to diminish in the afternoon because a weak diurnal flow will begin tonight through Monday.

Weak northeasterly winds are expected during the night and morning hours with weak onshore winds in the afternoon and evening hours.

Wind speeds are expected to remain below advisory levels.

Skies are expected to remain mostly clear through Monday.

As for temperatures, the building ridge and continued offshore flow in the morning will allow for a warming trend to occur through Sunday with temperatures peaking in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

On Monday, the ridge will weaken. There will be an increase in onshore gradients and temperatures will cool about 3-6 degrees across most areas.

Have a fabulous weekend, Central Coast!