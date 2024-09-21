High pressure aloft will bring warm conditions to some areas of the Central Coast

Weather headlines:

-A warmer and drier pattern will be in place through Monday as high pressure aloft will build over the region.

-A warmer air mass will likely remain in place through much of next week away from the coast with the hottest daytime temperatures forecast for Monday.

-Onshore flow will remain in place and keep low clouds and fog in the forecast for the night through morning hours.

Detailed forecast:

A slow-clearing marine layer kept the coast and coastal valleys relatively cool today, mostly in the 60s and 70s, while interior areas warmed up considerably.

Some of that interior warming will migrate towards the coastal valleys and beaches Sunday into next week as high pressure aloft and weakening onshore flow will lower the marine layer depth.

High temps on Sunday are expected to rise 10 degrees across the valleys and 2-5 degrees closer to the coast.

The marine layer is expected to be cut in half by Sunday and Monday, resulting in much earlier clearing at least for inland areas.

Another 3-6 degrees of warming is expected Monday bringing high temps to the mid-to-high 90s, roughly 4-8 degrees above normal.

A slight increase in onshore flow is expected Tuesday afternoon and will cool temperatures a couple of degrees across the coast and valleys but will have little change or slight warming across the interior.

