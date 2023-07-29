Despite the warm conditions this weekend, a shift in cooler temps are on the way

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Saturday.

This weekend, expect to see triple-digit temperatures in the inland areas of Central Coast, while areas closer to the coast will be slightly cooler, but not as hot as the interior valleys. We are expecting to see conditions slowly cool down this upcoming work week, with some clouds making their return toward the coastal valleys and beaches. The heat advisory is slowly coming to an end for some areas throughout the Central Coast. Let’s dive in!

As of right now, we will continue to be well above normal temperatures, and this will continue at least through Sunday, with some added humidity as well.

Interior temperatures will continue to be in the 100 to 105-degree range through Sunday.

A Heat Advisory remains in place for San Luis Obispo County, affecting mainly the inland areas, and it is scheduled to expire Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Heat Advisory for Santa Barbara County that is expiring tomorrow evening around 8 pm.

Temperatures throughout the Santa Ynez Valley, like Solvang, Santa Ynez, and Los Alamos will see temps well above the 90s for Sunday.

Gusty northwest winds are expected in to be in southern Santa Barbara County this evening through Sunday night.

Wind gusts in Refugio are expected to reach 50 mph this evening around 8 pm, while Gaviota will see wind gusts moving at 40 mph. The strong winds are expected to moderately slow down to 30 mph during the overnight hours at 3 am.

If you have any loose objects around your home, please be sure to secure those in a safe space. For anyone planning to drive throughout the Gaviota coastline, be sure to drive with extra precaution this evening.

The 73rd annual California Mid-State Fair is coming to an end this weekend, and temperatures are expected to peak up to 105 degrees in the late afternoon hours at 4 pm.

Temperatures for the fair on Sunday will remain quite similar to what the inland areas are seeing today.

Increasing monsoon moisture will increase the chances for showers and thunderstorms in eastern and southern Los Angeles County early next week.

Don't worry! The Central Coast will NOT see any rain this upcoming work week, but we are expected to see more clouds and fog in the forecast for areas closer to the coast.

The forecast for tomorrow shows very little change in most areas or even slightly warmer conditions. We are expected to see some mid and high clouds, and for this reason, the heat advisories for SLO County and Santa Barbara County could possibly be extended.

With the increase in moisture and some cooling arriving on Monday, temperatures throughout the Central Coast are expected to be a few degrees cooler, as the inland areas could see temps slightly drop a few degrees.

Next week is interesting with the cooldown developing Tuesday through Thursday, but it looks like it won't be sticking with us since temps will be rising next Friday.

Have a wonderful Saturday, Central Coast!