Warm conditions will not last very long as a shift in the weather pattern slowly approaches

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Sunday. Hope you’ve enjoyed your weekend so far. Here’s a quick look at some of the weather headlines taking place across the Central Coast as we transition into the next work week. The winds along with high pressure will bring much above-normal temperatures to the Central Coast through Monday. A cooling trend will occur by mid-week as the first of multiple storm systems brings widespread rain and gusty winds to portions of California Wednesday night through Thursday. Lastly, additional rounds of rain are likely to follow through the following week. Let’s dive in!

The offshore flow and mostly sunny skies continued into early afternoon with temps already reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s throughout areas near the coast and interior valleys. Overall, today will likely be the warmest day we have seen this month.

Winds in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties have still been decently offshore (during the morning and evening hours ) which has helped keep gusty northeast Santa Ana winds over in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. Ventura and Los Angeles counties experienced wind gusts in the 35 to 40 mph range earlier this afternoon.

The upper-level ridge of high pressure will slowly weaken tonight and Monday, with weak ridging persisting into Tuesday. Skies should be clear to partly cloudy overall tonight through Tuesday with some high clouds moving through the area from time to time.

There is also a chance marine layer clouds could reform over the coastal waters and move into the Central Coast late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Otherwise, the low clouds should stay over the coastal areas along with some dense fog.

As the warming trend slowly comes to an end by Monday, temps will be 5 to 10 degrees above normal with highs in the 60s and 70s in coastal and valley areas of the Central Coast.

Here’s a look at your 7-Day KSBY Microclimate Forecast! We are expecting to see a shift to a rather wet pattern by the latter half of this week. A decent storm will move through California late Wednesday through Friday morning with a moist, showery pattern persisting through Saturday.

By late Wednesday there will be a broad southwesterly flow over the region. An upper-level trough will spread plenty of mid and high-level clouds to the area.

Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines taking place across the Central Coast!

Have a wonderful weekend!