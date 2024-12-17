Warm December temps for the next couple of days

Warm Temperatures and Gusty Offshore Winds Expected This Week on the Central Coast

The Central Coast can expect a warm week ahead, with gusty offshore winds at times, especially in wind-prone areas. The strongest winds are predicted for tonight and Wednesday morning. The region should remain dry, with the exception of a slight chance of rain over the Central Coast next weekend from another dying cold front.

Offshore Winds and Temperature Fluctuations

A ridge of high pressure will move over the state today, bringing warmer temperatures and increasing offshore winds. These winds will be particularly strong in the Santa Ynez Mountains. While the coast will see a significant warm-up, inland areas will experience slightly cooler temperatures due to cold air pooling common in late fall and winter.

Wednesday's Weather

Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures reaching the mid-70s to 80s along the coast. This unusual warming trend is due to a strong push of offshore winds from the north. These winds will also increase the fire risk.

Looking Ahead

Thursday will see a decrease in wind strength and a return of the sea breeze, bringing some relief from the heat. However, temperatures will remain above normal. By Friday, the offshore flow will shift to onshore, bringing increasing clouds and a chance of rain to the Central Coast by Saturday.

Early Christmas Eve Forecast

While the forecast for Sunday and Monday looks dry, there is a growing possibility of rain around Christmas Eve. This could potentially disrupt travel plans, so it's advisable to stay updated on the forecast as we get closer to the holiday.