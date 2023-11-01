WARM & DRY conditions this week

The Central Coast can expect warmer, drier weather this week following last week's fall-like feel.

Today, skies were mostly clear with moderate winds and high temps. We can expect things to cool down quite a bit overnight into the freezing temperatures within the interior valleys.

A frost advisory will go into affect tomorrow morning around 3 am until 8 am within the interiors, Santa Barbara County, and Santa Ynez Valleys. A freeze warning will also go into effect from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. in North County, impacting Paso Robles, Atascadero, San Miguel and Templeton.

Tomorrow will likely bring some clouds and cooling along the coast which will linger until Friday morning.

We can also expect slightly cooler temps this weekend and a very slight chance of rain this weekend in North County.