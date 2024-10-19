Warm highs and chilly lows are expected to occur this weekend

Weather headlines:

-Saturday will be a few degrees warmer than Friday in most locations, and low humidities will continue to impact much of the area.

-A slight warm-up each of the next several days will continue to bring above-normal temperatures to most of the area through much of next week.

Detailed forecast:

Offshore pressure gradients began to relax across the region around 2 p.m. This afternoon, the wind advisories expired at 3 p.m.

However, relative humidity remains low across the region for areas away from the immediate coast, generally in the teens and single digits at many locations.

The very dry air and decoupling (when two adjacent layers of the atmosphere stop interacting) tonight will result in another chilly evening, especially for sheltered and valley areas where temperatures will dip into the upper 30s in the coldest locations.

The upper-level low over Central Arizona on Saturday will begin to eject northeast into Colorado Sunday into Monday.

A transition will continue to take place with the potential of an increasing onshore flow pattern for the start of the new week.

We may possibly start to see some patchy low marine clouds popping up by late Sunday into Monday given the weak return flow that is likely to take shape.

The inland portions of the area especially in the mountains and desert will warm up about 5 to 10 degrees into the middle of the new week.