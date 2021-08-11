Warm inland temps and some muggy air lingers into the weekend

There is a large region of upper level high pressure over The West. This is limiting the depth of the marine layer, so the further away from the ocean you are the warmer it will get.

Interior temps will be in the 100-105 range into the coming weekend, temperatures 105-110 are possible Sunday for some.

At the coast there is still marine influence, beaches will remain coolest in the 60s and 70s with coastal valleys in the 70s and 80s and the Southcoast should see similar conditions.

It was interesting to see a sub-tropical monsoon push over the area Wednesday with a few sprinkles or light showers, but as much of the moisture is in the mid-levels it really reduces the chance of much reaching the ground. One of those events that looks better on radar than in real life.

Some shifting in the upper air pattern should keep the main surge of monsoon moisture east of the Central Coast on Thursday into the coming weekend but some slightly higher than average dew points look to continue into Sunday.

Smoke haze will continue to be an issue.

Later Sunday the high pressure ridge breaks down and temperatures come down early next week.