Warm inland temps continue into the weekend, but cooler air arrives next week

Right now, there is a stubborn marine layer at the Central Coast beaches and even where skies have cleared in the coastal valleys temperatures are highly controlled by the onshore flow.

There doesn't appear to be much change on Friday with night and morning low clouds again being a significant issue at beaches and near coastal valleys.

The interior valleys are another matter altogether as the marine influence is trapped too low and near the ocean, so interior temperatures will remain warm Friday.

Saturday should see temperatures in the interior slide a little bit. Additional minor cooling will likely take place Sunday as well. The large Ridge of high pressure over the West is weakening with some shortwave troughs working through the Pacific Northwest.

This will increase the depth of marine cooling especially as we get into early next week. Everyone will cool but inland temperatures will see the most dramatic change. Beach and coastal valley temperatures will drop into the 60s.

To our east there is still some occasional thunderstorm activity in the deserts and higher elevations. This looks to continue in an on and off fashion through the weekend and into next week, but the local potential is very low if not zero.