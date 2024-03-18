Warm start to the week, cooler to end it

It is hard to complain about the weather to begin the week. Many locations were in the 70s for highs with some low 80s as well. Tuesday looks very similar, perhaps slightly cooler but we will still see plenty of highs in the 70s.

I think we are generally mild through Wednesday though more onshore flow returns for the second half of the week to see temps fall into the coming weekend.

Saturday a cold front comes through for some light showers, Sunday also looks cool with scattered showers possible. I haven’t gotten very aggressive on the icons yet. This is more of a shower chance than probability. The latest feature will be that the weekend will be much cooler than it is now.

That general active pattern sticks with us to close the month. More light shower systems are lined up with cool highs in the forecast.