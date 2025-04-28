Warm temperatures after a rainy weekend

We had rain in some of our Central Coast communities this weekend, but this week we have some warmer conditions to look forward to!

Temperatures tomorrow will be warmer than we saw today in most places... here's a look at what you can expect in your area.

In Santa Barbara temperatures will reach a high of 72 tomorrow, with sunny skies.

In Lompoc there will be a little fog to start your day, but temperatures will reach a high of 66.

In Santa Maria you can expect a high of 69 with sunny conditions.

Pismo Beach is also expecting sunny skies with a high of 63 tomorrow.

In San Luis Obispo the high will be 74 tomorrow, with sunny conditions.

In Santa Ynez you can expect some fog, and a high of 74 tomorrow.

Paso Robles, notably warm tomorrow, with a high of 85.

In Arroyo Grande the high will be 68 tomorrow, with a little bit of clouds.

In Morro Bay the high will be 67 tomorrow with mostly clear skies.

As for watches and warnings, there are only 2 to bring to your attention.

The first is a wind advisory in effect until 3am tomorrow along the South Coast. Wind gusts will be anywhere from 20 to 30 mph.

The other is a Small craft advisory that is in eff until 9pm tomorrow. Conditions out on the water will just be hazardous to small boats.