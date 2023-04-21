Warm temperatures and dry conditions continue as we head into the weekend

Good afternoon Central Coast!

It was a hot one out there today and those warm temperatures and dry conditions are going to continue as we head into the weekend.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly clear with lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds will be about 15 to 25 mph in the evening. On Saturday it will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds are expected to be about 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Saturday night will be mostly clear but we will start to see some areas of patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Temperatures could drop as low as 50 degrees. Northwest winds will be about 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly clear with lows in the 50s to around 60 degrees. North winds are expected to be about 15 to 25 mph. Saturday will be sunny and warm in the morning then partly cloudy later in the day. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Saturday night will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s. North winds will be about 15 mph.