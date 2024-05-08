Warm temperatures and winds continue through the midweek

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Wednesday. The weather pattern has been rather quiet but we will continue seeing warm temps for the remainder of the workweek.

Here are the latest weather headlines for the Central Coast:

On the Central Coast, we are expecting a quiet weather pattern through early next week with near-normal temperatures and no rain. There is a chance we may see increasing night and morning low clouds across communities near the coast and valleys as onshore flow increases. Lastly, minor day-to-day temperature changes are expected through Sunday, with some cooling possibly kicking off for the early half of the upcoming workweek.

Extended forecast:

The forecast appears very quiet across the Central Coast as the storm we saw last weekend stays north and east of California.

Offshore flow today ended up being weaker than anticipated and Santa Ana winds have been on the lighter side for Southern California. There is a chance that northeast winds across the mountains and interior valleys will pick up later tonight into Thursday but all winds should be well below advisory levels.

A coastal eddy circulation will push clouds a little farther north tonight for communities closer to the coast and will likely reach Ventura and Santa Barbara’s coast overnight. Clouds are also expected to push into the coastal valleys as well.

Areas north of Point Conception should be clear tonight but falling surface pressures to the north late Thursday and Friday should bring the marine layer back to the Central Coast. The marine layer should linger through the weekend and beyond.

There will be minor day-to-day changes in temperatures for the coast and valleys over the next few days. Farther inland a general warming trend is expected as a weak upper low that has persisted over the Great Basin finally shifts east.

Interior valleys are expected to see temps in the 80s.

Here's your KSBY 7-day Microclomate forecast! Temps will warm even more. Paso Robles will jump up near the upper 80s for the weekend. A little cool down is possible for the upcoming workweek.

Have a wonderful Wednesday, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.