Warm temperatures continue into the weekend

A red flag warning remains in effect until 8pm Saturday for wind and low relative humidity from the Ventura County coast to Malibu.

If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for extreme fire behavior and rapid rate of fire spread which would threaten life and property.

A wind advisory remains in effect until noon Saturday for Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley, Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains.

Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 55 mph in favored locations. Strongest winds in the Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana Mountains, Simi Valley Hills, and Porter Ranch areas.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Expect northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts 35 mph after midnight.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly sunny with highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland. East winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts 35 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. Expect northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 mph west of Goleta becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County it will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s and lower to mid 70s at the beaches.