Warm temperatures expected for your weekend activities

Things are looking pretty mellow here on the Central Coast for weather. Temperatures are staying pretty consistent through early next week.
Here's a look at the temperatures you can expect in your communities tomorrow.
In Paso Robles the high will reach 90.
San Luis Obispo can look for a high of 78.
69 will be the high in Santa Maria.
Lompoc can expect a high of 66 tomorrow.
Santa Barbara can look for a high of 74 tomorrow.
In Templeton the high will reach 90.
Cambria will see temperatures get into the low 60s.
Morro Bay can expect a high of 66 tomorrow.
Temperatures are looking good into next week also. Highs will stay pretty consistent with what we've seen so far this week.