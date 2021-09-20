Warm temperatures expected through Wednesday with hottest conditions inland

Warm weather and elevated fire weather conditions are expected across southwest California through Wednesday.

Affected areas include LA County Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley and Eastern Ventura Mountains and Valleys. East Northeast wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected. Temperatures ranging from 95-105 degrees are expected with the warmest temperatures affecting the valleys and lower mountains.

Temperatures will warm up through Wednesday due to weak offshore winds with the hottest conditions expected across the inland valleys. There will be a slight chance of showers on Friday and Saturday.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be clear with lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds are expected to be around around 15 mph after midnight.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County it will be sunny with highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland. Southwest winds are expected to be around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly clear with lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Local north winds expected to be around 15-25 mph below western canyons.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County it will be sunny with highs in the 70s to lower 80s.