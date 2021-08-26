Warm temperatures sticking around this weekend on the Central Coast

Warm temperatures are sticking around this weekend on the Central Coast, but things will start to cool down next week.

Above normal temperatures will persist through the weekend with marine layer clouds that are likely limited to north of Point Conception. A cool down is expected through most of next week bringing temperatures back below normal along with a deeper marine layer.

Sundowner winds are expected over southern Santa Barbara County tonight. We will likely see gustier winds as compared to last night, but still remaining focused over the western portion from Gaviota to Refugio. We are not expecting anything advisory level, but could see local gusts to 45 mph through the typically windy passes and canyons.

The marine layer will also remain quite shallow tonight and will likely continue to have low clouds confined to the Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley.

There is a chance of another round of patchy dense fog across the Central Coast due to the shallowness of the marine layer. A similar night through morning low cloud pattern will likely continue through the weekend as the marine layer remains shallow.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Fog will be locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny skies later in the day. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly clear. Lows expected to be in the 50s to around 60 except the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.