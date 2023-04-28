Warm temperatures this weekend before rain and cool temperatures next week

Good afternoon Central Coast!

Warmer temperatures will stick around for most of the weekend, but a cold front will cause temperatures to drop as we enter the work week.

The interiors could see highs in the 90s this weekend, but the marine influence will keep the coastal areas a bit cooler.

By Monday the Central Coast will experience widespread cooling with high temperatures in the low 60s. There's a chance of rain as soon as Tuesday that could linger into Thursday. Models indicate most areas will receive about an inch of rain, but some locally higher amounts are possible.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be clear early then low clouds and fog are expected later in the evening. Fog will be locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Saturday morning will bring low clouds and fog that should clear by the afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 60s to mid 70s. Saturday night will be clear early on, but some low clouds and fog will move in later in the evening. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly clear with areas of low clouds and fog. Fog will be locally dense with visibility of one quarter mile or less. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s to about 60 degrees. On Saturday there will be areas of low clouds and fog in the morning, but that should clear by the afternoon. Fog will be locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Saturday night will be mostly clear in the evening with some areas of low clouds and fog. Lows temperatures will be in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Have a great weekend!