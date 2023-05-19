Good afternoon, Central Coast!

Warm temperatures will be sticking around this weekend and even into the start of the work week, but by Tuesday we will see the high temperatures start to drop into the upper 60s and low 70s for most areas of the Central Coast.

San Luis Obispo County will be partly cloudy early tonight, then low clouds and fog will move in later on. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds are expected to be around 15 mph in the evening.

To start off the weekend on Saturday low clouds and fog will move in in the morning, then it will be partly cloudy later in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s to around 70 degrees. Northwest winds are expected to be around 15 mph in the afternoon. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds will be around 15 mph in the evening.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be partly cloudy early in the evening, then low clouds and fog will move in later on. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

The weekend will start off with low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. High temps will be in the mid 60s to around 70 degrees. Saturday night will bring patchy low clouds and fog in the evening with lows in the mid 50s.

Have a great weekend!