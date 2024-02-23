Warm temps and mostly sunny skies are expected to last through Saturday, rain returns on Monday

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Friday. We have finally made it through the end of the workweek. Luckily, we are not expecting to see any rain this weekend and it will be one we all can finally enjoy.

Here are some of the latest weather headlines taking place across the Central Coast:

-Offshore flow will continue moving through the Central Coast until Saturday and it will help keep warmer and drier conditions in place.

-A cooling trend will begin Sunday with light rain and mountain snow expected Monday into early Tuesday.

-Dry weather is expected for the rest of the next workweek through Friday.

Here's a look at your forecast:

This afternoon, highs were in the 70s for almost many areas with lower elevation levels. Along the Central Coast, various west-facing beaches, coastal valleys, and some areas down by the south coast saw temps over 70 degrees.

The conditions on Saturday will be very similar to today. However, there will be a little bit of cooling near the coast as the onshore flow returns earlier in the day, but inland areas will be similar to slightly warmer due to high pressure. There will also be a return of high clouds again with plenty of sunshine in the forecast.

Here’s a look at your 7-Day KSBY Microclimate forecast! Coastal and valley temps will return to the 60s Sunday with increasing onshore flow. Thickening high clouds are expected later in the day on Sunday with no rain taking place on the Central Coast.

There is a large trough of low pressure which will spin west off the California coastline over the weekend. It starts to slowly migrate to the east but should stay off the coast through Sunday night. The system will bring rain back into the forecast later Sunday or into Monday.

The exact track of the system will matter. Right now it looks like the Santa Barbara County Southcoast will have the best chance of moderate rain accumulation between .50-1” while most coastal valleys of the Central Coast should see .25-.50”, the SLO county north coast could also see totals higher than .50”

What is also interesting about the Monday system is that cold air will also drop out of the PacNW to produce cool high temps on Tuesday, this could also impact snow levels with the system.

Don’t forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines. Have a wonderful weekend, Central Coast.