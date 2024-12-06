Warm temps are expected for areas away from the coast on Saturday

Weather headlines:

-Above normal temperatures are expected through the weekend (except at our beaches) with highs in the 70s and lower 80s.

-Locally gusty winds are expected Friday and Saturday, mostly for mountain and foothill locations.

-A pattern shift could bring a period of rain beginning on Friday the 13th.

Detailed forecast:

Above the surface, a ridge will nose in across Central California Friday night into Saturday.

Then a trough will move across the interior West Sunday into Monday.

Near the surface, weak offshore flow will continue through Saturday, shifting to weak onshore on Sunday, but will switch noticeably offshore again on Monday.

No significant issues are expected tonight.

The increasing offshore pressure gradients will generate some northeasterly winds across the area. However, the upper level support is not exciting.

Weak offshore winds are expected through Saturday with widespread gusts in the 25-35 mph, but we will only have localized gusts up to 45 mph in the windiest spots.

Given the weak nature of the offshore winds, the marine inversion may hang around south of Point Conception.

There is the possibility of additional stratus/dense fog across the coast Friday night and

Saturday morning.

Saturday temperatures will generally be a couple of degrees warmer west of the mountains but a bit cooler across interior sections.

For Saturday night and Sunday, expect increasing high-level clouds across the area.

Additionally, there will likely be some increase in night/morning low clouds and fog across the coastal plain with neutral/weak onshore gradients.

Temperatures on Sunday will be a few degrees cooler during the day.