Warm temps are sticking around the Central Coast despite low pressure moving in

Happy Friday, Central Coast! We finally made it to the end of the workweek. Sunny skies and breezy onshore winds are in the forecast for today and we could see a cool down starting sometime during the beginning of the upcoming workweek. If you’re looking for warmer weather this weekend, inland communities will range throughout the 80s and will continue to stay warm into next week.

Here are the latest weather headlines for the Central Coast:

The weather pattern on the Central Coast remains calm through early next week with near-normal temperatures and no rain. However, there is a possibility we could see except some light showers over the mountains this afternoon in the Sierras. As onshore flow increases, increasing night and morning low clouds are expected across the coast and valleys. Lastly, we are going to have minor day-to-day temperature changes through the end of the weekend and then a cooling trend could begin on Monday or Tuesday.

Extended forecast:

Some cumulus clouds formed over the mountains this afternoon due to an upper low-pressure storm system over southwest Nevada. Thunderstorms have been active over the southern Sierra but so far models have indicated that nothing threatening has occurred over the local mountains.

The Central Coast is not expected to see any precipitation from this storm system. Despite the low-pressure system breaking into the region, high temps will still be favorably warm.

The marine layer has finally filled in along the Central Coast and has been very slow to clear along other areas of the Southern California coast.

There is a little weak upper ridge that will follow the current trough later Saturday into Sunday which may result in some brief lowering of the marine layer depth and allow for earlier clearing and a few degrees of warming.

Temperatures for the inland communities will be in the 80s. Coastal valleys and beach towns will range between the 60s and 70s.

Here’s your KSBY 7-day Microclimate forecast! The next weak upper low that arrives later this weekend is expected to linger through Wednesday, leading to a slow decline in daytime temperatures and likely a deeper, farther inland, and slower clearing marine layer.

Have a wonderful weekend, Central Coast!