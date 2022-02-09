Warm temps continue thru the coming weekend

It isn't the strongest offshore flow we've seen but it is there and very persistent. The offshore winds during the night and morning hours are mitigating the moderating influence of cool ocean water temperatures. This process dries out the air and produces clear generally clear skies. This produces cool to cold overnight lows but still allows warm daytime highs. With only some high clouds expected overnight, similar lows and highs are expected as we move into the middle of the week.

Not much change ahead for the second half of the week as the ridge of high pressure remains. The first signs of any change are early next week when some onshore flow returns. Temps step down a bit Monday into the 70s for highs and 60s for most Tuesday with more marine clouds possible.

The extended forecast remains a bummer because there is simply no strong sign of significant rain. In a month where 2.5-5" of rain is average, thus far even the most bullish outlooks show less than .25" (the models that show any rain at all).

This can change quickly but there is actually quite a bit of forecast agreement about a mostly dry February.