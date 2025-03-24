Warm temps ease thru the week with rain chance Sunday

Our first full week of spring started warmer than average. Locally temps stretched into the upper 70s and low 80s while parts of SoCal hit the 90s:

A cooling trend begins Tuesday (though pretty subtle for most) but as the process continues this week it'll start bringing temperatures closer to normal by Thursday. Rain chances develop late this coming weekend.

Models align on the overall weather picture: a strong upper-level ridge pushes east Tuesday, allowing for onshore winds to resume and strengthen during the week.

Tonight through Thursday, increasing onshore flow returns first then low clouds by Wednesday morning.

Low clouds could return as early as Tuesday morning but more likely Wednesday morning and when it does it could come with dense fog possible.

Tuesday night deepens the inversion, pushing stratus/fog into coastal valleys nightly through Thursday. High clouds will mix with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Expect a noticeable cooling trend. Tuesday will be a subtle drop, and Wednesday cools more significantly (up to 10 degrees in some places).

Winds remain unremarkable, though increasing onshore gradients may bring locally gusty for some higher elevations on Wednesday/Thursday.

Friday through Monday, models remain consistent. A weak trough crosses Friday, followed by a weak ridge Saturday, then southwesterly flow Sunday/Monday.

Friday and Saturday bring unremarkable weather: marine layer low clouds and fog along coasts and coastal valleys, with increasing high clouds. Friday's trough may bring patchy drizzle or a stray light shower. Temperatures cool slightly Friday, then rebound a degree or two Saturday.

Sunday and Monday see an unsettled pattern. A weak system brings rain chances. Rainfall amounts are meager, mostly under 0.25 inches, though northwest San Luis Obispo County could see more. Cloud cover and rain keep temperatures cool.

