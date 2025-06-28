Warm temps expected for areas away from the coast, night & morning low clouds continue

Detailed forecast:

Under sunny skies on Saturday, temperatures on the Central Coast are seasonably warm in most areas away from the coast, breaching the 90-degree mark in some of the typical warm spots across the interior, such as Cuyama Valley.

The modest onshore trend is keeping wind gusts well below advisory thresholds, though a few 20-30 mph gusts continue below favored canyons and passes in the interior.

Dry conditions and near-normal temperatures are expected for the remainder of this weekend and into early next week.

A slight cool-down is expected for the middle of next week, though dry conditions will be in the forecast.

Night through morning, low clouds and patchy fog are expected over the beaches and some coastal valleys.

Marine clouds and fog should be slower to clear over coastal areas and the coastal valleys on Tuesday, and will likely extend farther inland across most of the coastal valleys by early Tuesday morning.

High temperatures on Tuesday are expected to drop by a degree or so from preceding days, but will still reach the 80s and 90s in most places away from the coast.

-Eddie