Warm temps in the interior will continue through the weekend with weak onshore flow

Detailed forecast:

In this weekend’s forecast, there will be minor day-to-day changes through Monday as a weak low-pressure system roams off the northern California coast.

The marine layer was less extensive on Saturday morning as onshore flow weakened, and we expect a similar scenario Saturday night into Sunday.

However, more extensive low clouds and fog are expected on Monday morning as the upper low moves slightly to the south, causing the marine layer and onshore flow to increase.

Overall, very similar conditions are expected through Monday.

Starting on Tuesday, high pressure over Arizona will expand to the west, bringing a warmer air mass into California.

There will be a jump in high temperatures away from the coast on Tuesday afternoon.

There will still be enough onshore flow that will allow coastal areas within 5 miles of the coast to mostly stay in the 60s and 70s, but not quite into the valleys.

Heat away from the coast may be hazardous to outdoor workers and those without air conditioning.

Daytime highs may peak by Wednesday or Thursday.

Have a wonderful weekend, Central Coast!

-Eddie