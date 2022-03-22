Warm temps linger into Saturday

A ridge of high pressure is over The West driving night and morning offshore flow and afternoon onshore flow, but the offshore pace is locally somewhat weak so some beach night and morning marine clouds are possible.

Even if there is not much marine layer, this weaker part of the airflow pattern should keep beaches mild, in the 70s while much of the rest of the area is in the 80s (and some scattered 90s are not entirely out of the question).

The upper air ridge holds thru Saturday for a lot of highs in the 80s away from beaches, but Sunday it breaks and clouds will start to stream in ahead of a Monday storm system.

This storm system is showing up on all major models and the timing is consistent at this point. The rainfall ranges continue to fluctuate a little with the American GFS model liking .50" on the high side today whereas the EURO likes .50-1+" of rain for the Central Coast. This early in the outlook for this storm I'd call this decent agreement. Stay tuned for refinement on the rain as we draw closer to the event.