Warm temps through Mother's Day weekend, onshore flow will bring cool air inland

Hello, Central Coast! High pressure and warm temperatures will linger throughout the weekend, especially for areas away from the immediate coast.

Many places will approach or even break daily high temperature records.

On Sunday, it will be hot in many areas, but likely not as hot as the last two days, as the ridge of high pressure shifts east, due to a cold upper low dropping south along the West Coast.

Temperatures on Sunday will be warm, but increasing onshore flow in most areas will bring cooler air inland, which should cut off the warming earlier in the day.

However, the southwestern portion of Santa Barbara County will see an increasing northwest flow ahead of the upper low, generating gusty Sundowner winds up to 50 mph.

By Monday, temperatures will cool down as the low-pressure system enters the northern half of California.

The marine layer clouds will return and will cover most of the coasts and valleys, which will have some northerly offshore flow.

The coasts will cool 5 to 10 degrees, and the rest of the area will see 10 to 20 degrees of cooling.

This will bring daytime highs down to 4-8 degrees below normal for most areas and as much as 10-15 degrees below normal across much of San Luis Obispo County.

Have a wonderful weekend and a great Mother’s Day! 🩷☀️💐

-Eddie