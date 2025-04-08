Warm temps to close the week

The Central Coast will experience a gradual warming trend through Thursday, driven by building high pressure aloft. Daytime high temperatures will climb well above normal away from the coast by late in the week.

Today, we experienced mostly sunny skies with temperatures similar to yesterday. The high-pressure ridge will strengthen over California from Wednesday through Friday, leading to a warming trend, especially inland. Thursday is expected to be the warmest day, with highs in the mid-80s away from the immediate coast.

The marine layer depth will remain shallow. While some areas of low clouds are possible for the west-facing Central Coast I think the morning offshore flow should keep it at bay. However the Southcoast should see some creep up from the LA-Ventura County coast and it could be dense across beaches and immediate coastal areas.

By Friday, models indicate that the high-pressure ridge will begin to weaken, and upper-level flow will shift to a southwesterly direction. This pattern change will promote a stronger onshore flow and a deeper marine intrusion, leading to a cooling trend across the region.

I'm going with a weekend cooldown as most models suggest it, but not all. I'm keeping those mild temps running for the first few days of next week as well with some marine influence being the key factor.

