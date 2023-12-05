Warm temps will begin to fade by Wednesday evening as a cooling trend is on the way

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Tuesday! Here’s a quick breakdown of what you can expect to see today and for the remainder of the work week. We are expecting to have gusty north-to-northeast winds this morning. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week as afternoon high temperatures trend warmer under a ridge. There is a slight chance of light rain Wednesday evening and Thursday across the Central Coast. Luckily, temps will cool back to near normal by Friday. Let's dive in!

Tuesday morning is starting a bit breezy. While the offshore flow will generate some north-to-northeast canyon winds there will only be isolated advisory level gusts. Cambria is expected to see wind speeds of 22mph this morning, while the interior areas like Shandon and California Valley are expected to see wind speeds over 20+mph by this afternoon.

We are expecting to see mostly sunny skies under the ridge today. The main point of the day will be the high temps, which will end up 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Coastal valleys, beaches, the interior valleys, and Santa Ynez Valley high temps will end up mostly in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

The High Surf Advisory for San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County has been extended through Friday until 3 am.

A long period of northwest swells of 17-19 seconds will lead to high waves of 8 to 11 feet to the west and northwest-facing Central Coast beaches this morning. A brief decrease in surf heights may occur Tuesday afternoon and evening before another long period of northwest swells of 18-20 seconds moves across the coastal waters Tuesday night through Friday afternoon. Surf heights up to 10 to 14 feet across Central Coast beaches may be possible Tuesday night into Friday.

The warming will mostly end on Wednesday. The ridge will be flattened and pushed to the east by an approaching low to the northwest. More importantly, there will be strong onshore trends which will lead to much weaker offshore flow. There will likely be no stratus on Wednesday morning since there still be no onshore flow nor a marine inversion.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.