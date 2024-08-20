Warm today before temps level off this week

Good Morning, Central Coast! We are in for clear skies and sunshine across most of the region today, with the warmest temps we’ll see all week.

Highs along the beaches could approach the low to mid 60s, with highs in the 80s expected for the coast and highs in the triple digits hitting the interior.

High wind speeds are expected tonight across Santa Barbara’s Southwest Coast. A wind advisory will go into effect tonight at 6 p.m. until tomorrow at 3 a.m. for the Western Santa Ynez Range and the coast.

Tomorrow, temps should drop a few degrees with low clouds returning tomorrow evening and Thursday morning.

Temps will continue to decline Thursday through Saturday, ranging from 7 to 13 degrees cooler than normal for the interior and 3 to 6 degrees cooler on the coast.

Temperatures should warm back up beginning Sunday, returning to normal levels by Monday.