Warm until the weekend when temps ease off

Dry and occasionally breezy conditions are expected through the coming week. A warming trend that began today will continue through Thursday or Friday, with high temperatures well above normal away from the coast. Onshore flow should return for the upcoming weekend, bringing a cooling trend into early next week.

Today marks the beginning of a warming trend as high pressure builds over the state, weakening the onshore flow. This pattern will persist through Friday before a quick transition to cooler weather and a deeper marine layer this weekend and into next week. Temperatures today have already risen with some Central Coast areas seeing increases as high as 12 degrees.

Thursday will bring further warming to all areas, with valley highs likely reaching the high 80s elsewhere. A shallow marine inversion will remain near the coast, moderating temperatures there and potentially generating dense fog at the beaches that could linger into the afternoon.

Friday is expected to be very similar to Thursday, possibly even a degree or two warmer inland. However, the high-pressure ridge will weaken and shift eastward ahead of an approaching Pacific coast trough. This will cause onshore flow to increase later in the day, potentially bringing a resurgent sea breeze and earlier cooling inland.

A significant cooling trend is anticipated for Saturday, with a deeper and more widespread marine layer developing. Increasing onshore flow will also bring gusty winds to the interior by the afternoon.

Next week will be quite cool across the region as at least two slow-moving upper lows pass through. These lows are somewhat cut off from the main jet stream, making precise timing difficult. However, the overall pattern will be characterized by a deep marine layer at times, and possibly some night and morning drizzle. High temperatures will be below normal throughout the period.

