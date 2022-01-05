Warm weather pushed onto the Central Coast by strong winds gusting upwards of 50mph

For the first time since December 21st temperatures across the Central Coast will rise to 'near normal". This rise in temperatures is being pushed in by strong offshore winds and sunshine rising our temperatures.

These temperatures, the highest in 15 days, will reach the 70s in some locations along the south coast with most locations getting into the upper 50s.

The strong offshore winds pushing warm air onto the Central Coast have prompted a wind advisory to be issued for portions of the Santa Barbara county interior and south coast.

Sustained winds 20-30 mph with local gusts up to 50 mph are possible. This will be most intense in passes, canyons and peaks. The wind advisory will remain in effect through 6:00pm Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service has also issued a high surf advisory for our western beaches through noon Wednesday. Waves will crest between 7 and 11 feet with dangerous rip current conditions as well. Be sure to be careful in the water with continued dangerous conditions.

Thursday will see very similar conditions to Wednesday with continued strong winds. On Friday the high-pressure system that has been dominating our region will be pushed south by a decaying cold front that will drop temperatures dramatically by Friday. More cloud cover will also move in with the slightest chance of light rain (only a trace) in northern San Luis Obispo county.

From that point on high pressure will move in once again and temperatures will rise again with more sunshine!

Have a great Wednesday Central Coast!