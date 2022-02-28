Warm weather returns ahead of a late week cool down

Happy Monday Central Coast!

If last weeks cold weather was not your speed, this will be a better start to the day for you!

Monday will start off on the warm side with overnight low temperatures in the 60s for some locations. This was due to strong compresional heating that is pushing warm dry air down to the coastal valleys.

As the day goes on we will see more warm weather with temperatures up into the 80s. Strong offshore winds will continue to cause some gusts and continued high surf as well.

Today is going to be a good one with abundant sunshine and temperatures rising into the 80s by the afternoon thanks to strong offshore winds. Enjoy it though, a big cool down is on its way! pic.twitter.com/EszN13z9i9 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 28, 2022

As the week goes on we will continue to see warm temperatures, for a while at least.

This week we will see abundant sunshine and wonderful conditions for the Central Coast. Later this week we will see a strong cold front that will drop our temperatures dramatically while bringing additional clouds and a slight chance for rain Thursday night into Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/Y4MKlDqSco — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 28, 2022

After a warm start to the week, held in place by high pressure, a cold front will plunge south and bring the chance for cooler conditions, onshore gusts and even very light rain. The best chance for rain will fall on Thursday evening into Friday morning. Over the next few days I will keep a close eye on this system. Cool conditions will stick around through the weekend.

Have a great week Central Coast!