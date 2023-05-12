Warm weather returns to the Central Coast

Good afternoon, Central Coast!

Temperatures are on a steady upward trend as we head into the weekend. Temperatures in the interiors will be significantly warmer today than they were yesterday, but the coastal areas will only warm slightly.

As a ridge of high pressure moves into the area we will see temperatures really increase on Sunday with highs in the 90s for the interiors and temperatures in the coastal valleys reaching the 70s and 80s.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be clear early, then low clouds and fog are expected later in the evening. Lows will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds are expected to be about 15 mph in the evening.

Areas of low clouds and fog will appear in the morning on Saturday, but the afternoon will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will range from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. West winds will be around 15 mph in the afternoon. Saturday night will bring lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds will be about 15 mph in the evening.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County there will be some low clouds and fog. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Northwest winds are expected to be 15 to 25 mph.

On Saturday there will be low clouds and fog in the morning, but they should clear by the afternoon. Highs will range from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to about 70 inland. Northwest winds will be about 15 mph in the afternoon. Saturday night will bring lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds will be about 15 mph in the evening.

Have a great weekend!