Warm weather thru the weekend

NEXT WEEK TEMPS COOL AND A RAIN CHANCE TUESDAY WON'T BE A BIG SYSTEM — The ridge of high pressure across The West will hold thru the weekend. As a result, we'll see more highs in the mid-70s to mid to upper 80s.

There are some signs of upcoming changes, we'll see more high cloud cover filtering the sunshine and some arrival of afternoon sea breeze will likely take place just a little earlier potentially cooling highs at beaches a few degrees. That said, temps throughout the weekend still look above average.

Monday a more significant temp slide takes place as offshore winds break down.

Tuesday a fast-moving low-pressure center tumbles down the coastline. The question with that low-pressure system is the track. Yesterday's models liked the trajectory over the water allowing the system to produce up to .20" of rain.

Today models like the trajectory to be further east potentially remove the rain chance, or at least reduce the high-side potential. Right now rain looks to be about a 20% prospect, and even if it does rain Tuesday it won't be much.

Now, that doesn't mean the system won't have some impact. I like temps to be MUCH cooler with highs in the lower 60s for some. It'll be breezy to windy and also waves will pick up some height: 6-10ft. breakers Tuesday into Wednesday.

Another limiting factor of the system is the speed, it comes and goes too quickly for lasting change. The second half of next week temps warm again.

Models do show another system the week of the 20th but also a limited system in terms of rain potential. At this point, a very significant storm would be required for Feb. to produce anything near average. All eyes may be moving to March which could determine if this rain season is a winner or loser.