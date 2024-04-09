Warm Wednesday before rain returns for the weekend

Offshore winds and high pressure will drive temps into the 70s to mid-80s Wednesday. It looks to be the warmest day in the 7-Day forecast.

A ridge of high pressure is situated over the Central Coast and is at the peak of its strength on Wednesday.

This will drive from stronger offshore winds Wednesday morning. 15-20mph NE winds set up overnight, and will have locally strong gusts but no advisories are in place.

This will ensure no marine clouds will be around early Wednesday. With limited marine cooling and some compressional warming we’ll see plenty of 80s around the Central Coast.

Wednesday will be the warmest day. As the ridge weakens Thursday and Friday the temps start to tumble.

Current models show the weekend storm system getting to the Central Coast later Friday night. This would mean rain is possible early Saturday through Sunday. Models have struggled a bit with the details of the weekend system.

The American GFS model has on several runs been quite bullish, showing 1-2” of rain and a direct line to the area. However on a few runs the same model shows the system only skimming the area with amounts to .50-.75”. The Weather Prediction Center is currently taking a cautious line on the rain potential, keeping it under 1”.

Suffice it to say that the weekend will be cool and windy with rain potential. The details may change some in the days to come. Right now, I am going with highs in the low 60s, windy, with 1+” rain potential.

The 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center returns warm and dry weather to the area somewhat quickly: