Warm Wednesday on the way before significant changes

The Central Coast is experiencing a period of unseasonably warm weather, with temperatures expected to peak on Wednesday.

This warm spell is due to a strong ridge of high-pressure building over the region, leading to clear skies and sinking air, which promotes warming. Highs will reach 15 to 20 degrees above normal, but a significant cool-down is expected to begin on Friday and last through the weekend, as a series of weak weather systems moves into the area.

Today's Conditions

Gusty northerly winds have been affecting the region this morning, particularly in the Santa Barbara County mountains. Temperatures were warmer than normal, with coastal and valley areas experiencing some compressional warming due to the offshore flow.

Warmest Days of the Week

Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with Wednesday likely being the warmest day of the year so far in some parts of SoCal. The upper-level ridge will be at its strongest on Wednesday, leading to clear skies and maximum sunshine. Combined with offshore flow, this will bring significant warming. Most coastal and valley areas will see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s but parts of SoCal could hit 90, while near-shore areas will reach the mid to upper 70s. These temperatures are 10 to 20 degrees above normal, and a few record highs may be challenged in SoCal.

Coastal Hazards: High Surf Advisory in Effect

Beachgoers and mariners should be aware that a High Surf Advisory is in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County beaches until 6 PM PST Wednesday. Large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet are expected, along with dangerous rip currents. These conditions pose an increased risk for ocean drowning, and beachgoers are advised to remain out of the water or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be particularly hazardous during high surf, so it's important to stay off the rocks. While there may be a brief lull in the surf on Wednesday, it is expected to build again on Thursday, so the advisory may be extended.

Cooling Trend and Weekend Outlook

A significant cool-down is expected to begin on Friday and last through the weekend as a series of weak weather systems moves into the area. These systems will bring a return of onshore flow and cooler temperatures, with highs dropping back down to the 60s. Some light rain is possible, especially on Sunday and Monday, but overall amounts are expected to be less than half an inch. I might have to drop a rain chance in on Friday. But further down the road, some models are suggesting March 10th or 11th could see a significant storm. It is at the end of the model run so at this point it is best to note that it is a time period worth paying attention to.

Enjoy the Warmth While it Lasts

The Central Coast is in for a few days of exceptionally warm weather, thanks to the upper-level ridge. Be sure to get outside and enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures before the cooler weather arrives this weekend.

