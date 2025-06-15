Warm weekend, breezy week ahead

High pressure building over the region is going to bring a bump in temperatures today and again on Sunday, especially for inland areas where we’re expecting valley temps in the 90s and desert spots reaching into the low 100s. Closer to the coast, things stay a bit cooler thanks to the marine layer.

June 14th forecast

Winds are the bigger story. Starting Sunday evening, gusty northerly winds will kick up, especially through the Santa Ynez Range and along the I-5 Corridor.

Winds could reach advisory levels, particularly in western Santa Barbara County Sunday night, and possibly spreading into the Montecito area by Monday night.

Seven Day Forecast

Interior areas will also see typical afternoon breezes from the southwest through early next week.

That classic Central Coast fog will mostly stay away from southern Santa Barbara County because of those northerly winds, but other coastal areas will still see some overnight stratus and fog, just not as much inland penetration as usual.

All in all, Sunday is the standout heat day, winds will be a factor early in the week, and a cooler pattern takes hold mid-to-late week.